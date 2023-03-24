Attacks by Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia whose sovereignty claim has no international recognition, have caused over 1,500 injuries since February 6 in Las Anod, which is at the heart of the movement to reunify the Sool, Sanaag and Cayn (SSC) with Somalia

Somaliland, a self-proclaimed republic with no international recognition, is facing what many observers regard as an existential threat as the unionist movement for reunification with Somalia spreads across the Sool, Sanaag and Cayn (SSC) region, which constitutes over a third of what the separatist state considers its territory.

Casualties have mounted as Somaliland troops have continued bombarding Las Anod in an attempt to reoccupy the city at the heart of the reunification movement.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia’s northwestern region in 1991 following a civil war. It stretches across a strip of land, almost 285,000 square kilometers, along the south of the Gulf of Aden—a crucial shipping route, including for petroleum—connecting the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea. In December last year, protests calling for reunification with Somalia began in Las Anod, where a declaration was passed last month proclaiming that the SSC was a part of Somalia and deeming the presence of Somaliland administration illegal. Somaliland forces have since been shelling the city. Las Anod was captured by Somaliland’s troops in 2007 from Somalia’s autonomous region of Puntland.

On Saturday, March 18, attacks by the Somaliland army left over 280 people injured and 47 dead in Las Anod, Jaama Mohamed Mursal, a doctor at the Las Anod General Hospital, told Peoples Dispatch. The hospital has been severely damaged in the bombardment, which has been ongoing since early February.

At least two more people were killed and 12 were injured on Sunday when street-fighting between the Somaliland army and local troops defending the city continued at a lower intensity. Somaliland’s troops have since withdrawn to their Goojacade base, about two kilometers from the outskirts of Las Anod, from where they shelled the city for two more days, killing one on Monday and three on Tuesday, according to data compiled from the city’s five hospitals.

While there are no reports of shelling on the city itself since Tuesday, Dr. Jaama told Peoples Dispatch that, as of Thursday evening, artillery fire could still be heard in the city as the fighting continued on the frontlines in the outskirts.

‘We are not part of Somaliland and have never participated in the secession program’

Mass protests against the Somaliland administration erupted in Las Anod at the end of 2022, calling for reunification with Somalia. These mobilizations were met with violent resistance by Somaliland’s security forces, who killed at least 20 civilians before retreating to Goojacade.

Subsequently, the blue flag of Somalia was raised in several cities across the SSC region as the protests quickly spread. The majority of the population in this region has historically opposed secession from Somalia.

In this context, traditional elders of all the major clans in the SSC region held a nine-day-long ‘self-determination conference’ in Las Anod. At its conclusion on February 5, the conference declared “that we are not part of the Somaliland Administration and that we have never agreed to or participated in the secession program, although the Somaliland administration is trying to force it upon us…”

Notably, in Somaliland’s politics, due to the domination of the Isak clan, other major clans have been marginalized.

Declaring the region a part of Somalia and deeming the presence of the “secessionist” Somaliland administration in SSC “illegal,” the conference elected a 33-member committee to govern the region independent of Somaliland until its formal integration with the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The committee has been running the local administration of the city since then. The mayor and other local city officials, previously a part of the Somaliland administration, are part of this committee “because they were elected by the locals,” Garad Mukhtar, one of the 14 clan elders of the SSC region, told Peoples Dispatch. “They have continued work as before,” running the garbage collection, police stations, and other local administrative tasks.

The venue of the conference was shelled on its last day, disrupting the scheduled reading of the ‘Las Anod Declaration.’

“The attack on the city by Somaliland has never really stopped since,” Garad said.

“Almost every day, they have been attacking the city. The only difference has been in the intensity of these attacks. On some days, they only fire artillery from their base and other positions they have taken around the city. On other days, like the past weekend, we saw a full invasion and face-to-face fighting.”

‘Las Anod General Hospital has been regularly targeted by artillery’

Between February 6 and March 20, at least 1,520 casualties, including 226 deaths, were recorded at the Las Anod General Hospital and four other community hospitals, according to Dr Jaama. At the same time, he added, several deaths have not been documented in this data as bodies lying between the two fighting sides have not been recovered. He claimed that the actual number of deaths could be anywhere between 250 and 300.

Health workers have also not been spared from attacks. Dr Jaama reported that many have sustained injuries while rescuing and carrying the wounded to hospitals, and five medics have died. Abdisalan Said Musa, a worker with the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS), succumbed to his wounds on February 11. Mohammed Hassan, a nurse who was paralyzed after suffering a spinal injury in the shelling of the general hospital on February 7, died later that month while receiving treatment in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

According to Dr. Jaama, many health workers have left the hospital because work there has become too dangerous. The remaining medics are “trying to save whom they can,” but remain severely overburdened by the staff shortage.

He also added that “Las Anod General Hospital has been regularly targeted by artillery. This forced us to relocate the emergency ward to another safer location because the hospital’s roof is not concrete. The hospital’s oxygen plant, solar panel and a portion of the laboratory is damaged. The maternity department, pediatric department, the outpatient department—none of it is functional. Only the operation theater and [the partially damaged] laboratory are functioning here.”

Due to the targeting of the hospital, many patients have avoided it altogether, fearing the possibility of getting further injured there.

“When I came into the city, I thought I was in a ghost town. Schools, mosques, houses were all damaged,” Elham Garad, a UK-based Somali activist, told Peoples Dispatch. Elham arrived as a volunteer in Las Anod after the fighting on Sunday. “The general hospital has been absolutely mortared by Somaliland. Most of it is destroyed by shelling,” she said.

Mediation attempts by Ethiopia

Earlier this month, Ethiopian mediators met representatives of the Somaliland administration in its capital Hargeisa and the leaders of the SSC in the Puntland city of Garowe, in an attempt to bring about a negotiated settlement to the conflict.

“We welcomed the mediators when they asked us to enter into a peaceful negotiation. But we explained that for peaceful negotiations to take place, there needs to be a ceasefire, which can only happen if Somaliland’s troops withdraw from our territory to their nearest city of Oog,” about 90 kilometers from Las Anod, said clan elder Garad.

He said, “We have taken a lot of damage… Especially on Saturday, the damage was severe because we were not prepared for this attack. It was least expected. We were under the hope that the Ethiopian mediation was going to bear some fruits.”

Somaliland’s representatives, alleged Garad, lied to mediators about having withdrawn 30 kilometers from the city and being willing to negotiate peacefully, when, in fact, they were gathering more troops and weapons at their base, only two kilometers from Las Anod.

‘POWs allegedly killed by Somaliland’

On March 18, the artillery bombardment of Las Anod, which started at around 5 am, was followed by an invasion by the army with vehicles. “Our forces met them and defended the city. We seized many of their army vehicles and also took prisoners,” Garad recounted to Peoples Dispatch.

“We are treating them with humanity. But we have learned that our troops taken by Somaliland as POWs (Prisoners of War) were first denied medical aid, and then their [military] court issued an order to kill them,” he claimed. He added that the troops fighting on the SSC’s side were former soldiers of the Somaliland army recruited from the region.

“They were on Somaliland’s payroll. When Somaliland started shelling civilians in Las Anod, they broke away from the army and joined our struggle. So they are the ones who are leading this fight. They have created their own command center and appointed their own general who has the final command. He reports on their actions and progress to us,” he said, referring to the 14 clan elders of the SSC, including himself.

A delegation of clan elders, including Garad, along with members of the 33-member committee administering the city, met a UN Panel of Experts in Garowe on March 13 and submitted a report detailing the alleged atrocities committed by the Somaliland administration.

“The report also explained the underlying issue here, which is the rejection of Somaliland’s separatism by the people of SSC,” Garad said. “The common-sense question we raised was this: Somaliland claims that Sool, Sanaag and Cayn (SSC) has been its part since its formation in 1991. If that is true, why did its troops capture Las Anod (the capital of Sool) in 2007 if Sool was already a part of Somaliland since 1991? Did they capture their own city?” he asked.

“The constitution of Somaliland was voted for in its regions when it was formed in 1991. But people in the SSC region had never voted for this constitution. So this basic document giving their laws and the authority to its government was never ratified here. The SSC region only had an agreement to establish peaceful relations with Somaliland, but it had never acceded to Somaliland.”

The region, he said, had remained independent after the civil war brought about the fall of united Somalia in 1991, until it joined Somalia’s Puntland autonomous region when it was formed in 1998.

“In 2007, when Somaliland’s forces invaded to capture Las Anod, Puntland withdrew to minimize destruction from the shelling. Somaliland has been occupying the region ever since,” said Garad.