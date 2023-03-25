In face of police violence, France rises against Macron’s pension reforms

Massive mobilizations are taking place across France against the pension reforms passed by the Emmanuel Macron government. According to estimates by unions, around 3.5 million people hit the streets on March 23

March 25, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Massive mobilizations rocked France on Thursday, March 23. Workers have given an ultimatum to French President Emmanuel Macron demanding that his government withdraw the pension reform that was passed without a vote in parliament. According to estimates by unions, around 3.5 million people hit the streets in more than 250 locations across France on Thursday.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print