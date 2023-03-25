Massive mobilizations are taking place across France against the pension reforms passed by the Emmanuel Macron government. According to estimates by unions, around 3.5 million people hit the streets on March 23

Massive mobilizations rocked France on Thursday, March 23. Workers have given an ultimatum to French President Emmanuel Macron demanding that his government withdraw the pension reform that was passed without a vote in parliament. According to estimates by unions, around 3.5 million people hit the streets in more than 250 locations across France on Thursday.