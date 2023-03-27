March 24 marked 47 years since the US-backed civic-military coup overthrew the left-wing government of President Isabel Martínez de Perón in Argentina. The coup installed the bloodiest dictatorship in the history of the country. For over three decades, every year, on March 24, hundreds of thousands of citizens, relatives of the disappeared people, members of social movements, human rights organizations and left-wing political parties march to the Plaza de Mayo in the capital Buenos Aires to commemorate the victims of the last dictatorship and demand justice for the crimes against humanity committed by the State during that period.