Daily Round-up | Brazil ex-president Rousseff elected to BRICS bank presidency & other stories

In today’s episode, we look at Brazil’s ex-president Rousseff being elected to BRICS bank presidency, Sri Lankan workers protesting privatization of government oil company, and more.

March 30, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Brazil’s ex-president Rousseff being elected to BRICS bank presidency, Sri Lankan workers protesting privatization of government oil company, France continues to reel from anti-pension reform protests, and at least 39 migrants killed in fire in Mexico detention center.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
