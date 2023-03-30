In today’s episode, we look at Brazil’s ex-president Rousseff being elected to BRICS bank presidency, Sri Lankan workers protesting privatization of government oil company, and more.

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Brazil’s ex-president Rousseff being elected to BRICS bank presidency, Sri Lankan workers protesting privatization of government oil company, France continues to reel from anti-pension reform protests, and at least 39 migrants killed in fire in Mexico detention center.