’The Struggle for Health’: 38 years later, the book remains as relevant as ever

Tinashe Njanji from PHM South Africa and Wim De Ceakulaire, co-editor of the second edition of “The Struggle for Health” discuss the legacy of the iconic book by renowned health activist David Sanders

April 10, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Tinashe Njanji from PHM South Africa and Wim De Ceakulaire, co-editor of the second edition of “The Struggle for Health”, discuss the relevance of the book 38 years after it was first published. They remember the legacy of David Sanders and its importance for the health movement today.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print