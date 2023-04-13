The Greek Orthodox Church in occupied East Jerusalem has asked Palestinians to defy restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation forces ahead of Orthodox Easter which will be celebrated on April 16

After repeatedly attacking Muslim worshipers inside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound over last couple of weeks during Ramadan, the Israeli occupation forces have also imposed restrictions on Easter festivities at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied East Jerusalem, leading to strong objections from Christians in Palestine.

Citing security concerns, the Israeli forces have restricted the number of worshipers inside the church—considered one of the holiest in Christianity—during the Holy Light festivities, and have put barricades across the old city.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, located near the Al-Aqsa mosque, is believed by Christians to be the place where Jesus was crucified, buried, and resurrected. The present church was built in the 12th century. For Greek Orthodox Christians, Holy Light is considered to be the most important religious festival of the year, when thousands of people visit the church on the Saturday before Easter to witness what they believe is a miraculous holy fire [Orthodox Easter will be celebrated on April 16] .

The leaders of the Greek Orthodox Church in the city, after a meeting with the Israeli security forces on Wednesday, April 12, accused the Israel state of adopting a “heavy handed” approach in the matter and called on Palestinians to participate in the festivities in large numbers and defy the state restrictions.

Some sections of Christians also accused the Israeli state of persecuting them. Donald Binder, chaplain to the Anglican archbishop of Jerusalem, told Al-Jazeera that Israeli forces often lock the Armenian and Christian quarters on the days of holy ceremonies, preventing people from attending them. “Christians are being kept out of their quarters of the holy city on the holiest day of the year for them,” he said.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) also extended its support to a call given by the Higher Presidential Committee to Follow Up on Church Affairs in Palestine to join the festivities in large numbers defying Israeli restrictions.

Leaders of the Orthodox Church in the city, such as Patriarch Theophilos III, Father Mattheos Siopsi, and others, addressed reporters after their meeting with the Israeli security forces failed and said that the restrictions were unreasonable, unjustified, and a violation of international laws related to freedom of worship, Wafa news agency reported.

In a joint Easter message last month, churches in occupied East Jerusalem had condemned the increasing violence against Christians under Israeli occupation authorities in recent times. They also cited the attack on slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral procession by the Israeli security forces.

Christians have come under various forms of attacks since the extremist right-wing government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to power. There have been incidences of Christians being killed in Israeli raids or being attacked by extremist Jews on the streets. Even their cemeteries have been vandalized, according to reports.