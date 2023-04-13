According to INDEPAZ, between April 1 and 11, ten people were killed in three massacres, eleven social leaders were assassinated and one ex-combatant was killed in different departments of Colombia

Despite important advances towards peace made by the government of Gustavo Petro, violence continues across Colombia. The Colombian human rights organization, the Institute of Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ), reported that between April 1 and 11, ten people were murdered in three massacres, eleven social leaders were assassinated and one ex-combatant was killed. The alarming number of deaths is one of the highest death tolls registered during a period of ten days this year.

While there has been a noted decrease in the killings of environmentalists, land defenders, human rights defenders, Afro-descendent, Indigenous, peasant and social leaders since the start of the year, human rights organizations have sounded the alarms following this latest bout of violence.

On April 11, three peasants were killed by a group of unknown men in El Tambo, Cauca in the 30th massacre of the year. In these 30 massacres, 98 Colombians have been slaughtered.

On the same day, an environmental defender, Diana Carolina Rodríguez Madrigal, was beaten to death when she was on her way to her home in San Cayetano, Norte de Santander. A peasant leader and member of the Colombian Communist Party Carlos Julio Tautiva Cruz was also murdered by armed men, who attacked him inside his house in the Lagunilla village in Sumapaz, Bogotá, and the bodies of two social leaders, María Cecilia Cuenu Cuenu and Juan Hilario Banguera Colorado, who had been missing since March 31, were found dead with signs of torture near the Palanquera stream in Guapi, Cauca.

According to INDEPAZ, Cuenu Cuenu and Banguera Colorado were the 47th and 48th social leaders to be assassinated in 2023, and the 1,456th and 1,457th since the signing of Havana peace agreements in November 2016.

The Colombian Communist Party (PCC) condemned the assassination of Tautiva Cruz and demanded justice. “Criminal hands took the life of one of our comrades, Carlos Julio Tautiva Cruz (Yuyo), and caused serious injuries to Nubia González in the town of Sumapaz in Bogotá. Yuyo was a historic peasant leader, music artist and a peacemaker. We demand justice!,” the PCC tweeted.

The Union of Agricultural Workers of Sumapaz (SINTRAPAZ) also rejected Tautiva Cruz’s murder. “The agrarian union organization rejects the tragic events that took the life of our comrade and friend Carlos Julio Tautiva Cruz and caused damage to the integrity of his daughter-in-law Nubia Gonzalez Salazar. We urge the authorities, through the activation of the protocols and the rigorous investigation, to promptly find the whereabouts of the criminals, do justice and make reparations to the community of Sumapaz, the Tautiva Cruz and Tautiva Mora families and other family friends for the opprobrious events that occurred,” said SINTRAPAZ in a statement.

Likewise, on April 9, INDEPAZ reported the murder of ex-FARC guerrilla fighter Diego Mauricio Mejía Rojas in the Puerto Asis municipality in the Putumayo department. He was shot dead by armed men riding a motorcycle. He was a part of the reincorporation process and was working as a guard with the National Protection Unit (UNP).

According to INDEPAZ, with Mejía Rojas’ assassination, the number of ex-combatants killed since the signing of peace agreements reached 354.

Diego Mauricio Mejía Rojas

09/04/23

Puerto Asís, Putumayo Era firmante del acuerdo de paz, miembro del Consejo Departamental del Partido Comunes Colombia en el Putumayo, donde adelantaba su proceso de reincorporación. Actualmente se desempeñaba como agente escolta de la UNP. pic.twitter.com/QIy7zdEhHt — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) April 9, 2023

Deputy Sergio Marín of the Comunes Party, which was formed as a part of the 2016 Havana peace agreements, condemned Mejía Rojas’ murder, stating “they continue to extinguish the lives of those who work for peace.”

The Security and Protection for Peace Workers Union (SINTRASEPAZ) also rejected Mejía Rojas’ homicide. “Our colleague Diego Mauricio Mejía Rojas, a bodyguard with the Specialized Sub-Directorate of the UNP, was murdered in Puerto Asís, Putumayo. Diego was a peace signatory and protected other peace signatories. Our condolences to family, comrades and friends,” SINTRASEPAZ wrote in a tweet.

The left-wing government of President Gustavo Petro and Vice president Francia Márquez, which took office in August 2022, has promised to achieve peace in the country. The Petro-Márquez government has been promoting peace agreements with all irregular paramilitary and drug-trafficking groups willing to submit to justice. They have also vowed to fully implement the 2016 peace agreements.

According to INDEPAZ, over 20 irregular armed groups operating in the country have expressed their will to lay down arms, engage in dialogue and accept conditions in exchange for peace and definitive non-repetition of violence.

The government has already begun peace talks with at least three groups, including the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), and Segunda Marquetalia guerilla groups, and drug cartel Los Pachencas. It has also resumed the peace process with the National Liberation Army (ELN).