The United Nations (UN) in a statement on Tuesday, April 11 “unequivocally condemned” the recent decision by the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan to ban women from working with the organization. It said that the decision contravenes international law as well as the UN charter and cannot be complied with.

The UN has asked its staff (both men and women)—a total strength of 3,300—to stay home until necessary consultations take place on further adjustments that may be required to continue its operations in the country, “with only limited and calibrated exceptions made for critical tasks.” For this purpose, Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the Secretary General for Afghanistan and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), has initiated an operational review period up to May 5.

The latest restrictions are being viewed as an extension of the Taliban’s December 2022 directive banning women from working in NGOs. The new directive will limit the participation of women and girls in public life even further.

The Taliban’s discriminatory policies have invoked widespread criticism, including from UNICEF and UN Women,

Banning Afghan women from working with the UN in Afghanistan is an intolerable violation of the most basic human rights. I call on the Taliban to immediately revoke this decision & reverse all measures restricting women’s & girls’ rights to work, education & freedom of movement. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 5, 2023

According to the UN, the de facto authorities in Afghanistan are using these restrictions as a pretext to force them into “an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold.”

Over 28 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian aid and protection assistance, as per the UNICEF estimates for 2023. The people are suffering from widespread hunger, disease, and a crippled economy.

Women play a key role in delivering humanitarian assistance as they are uniquely placed to reach out to the most vulnerable, including children, the disabled and elderly.

“Without them [women], the humanitarian disaster unfolding inside Afghanistan will intensify, and more children will die,” UNICEF stated.