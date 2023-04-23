Apple Store, Blinkit strike, Infosys stock collapse: India’s economy in crisis?

Senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty analyzes three recent developments in India’s tech space and links them to the larger economic crisis facing India

April 23, 2023 by Newsclick

Three seemingly unconnected things happened in the past few days – Apple opened its first store in India, Blinkit riders went on a strike in Delhi NCR and the Infosys stock crashed after it warned of slow growth this fiscal. All of these events tell us a story of how the Indian the Indian economy is slowly unraveling.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
