Journalist and analyst Aunindyo Chakravarty talks about the phenomenon of educated Indian youth failing to get jobs. Unemployment amongst those with graduate or post graduate degrees is twice as much as that amongst those with lesser education

More and more Indian families are sending their children for higher education, in the hope that it will get them better jobs and a better life. More than 20% of young people in the 18-24 age-bracket were enrolled for higher education in 2020-21. But unemployment amongst those with graduate or post graduate degrees is twice as much as that amongst those with lesser education. The unemployment rate amongst people with college and university degrees in the first four months of this year is similar to that of post-depression USA, the worst unemployment phase in US history.