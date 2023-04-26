S’bu Zikode, President of Abahlali baseMjondolo (AbM), South Africa’s shack dwellers’ movement, talks about UnFreedom Day which is marked by the organization in April every year. He talks about how the promises of the post-apartheid moment were betrayed and explains what true freedom means to the movement. S’bu talks about how AbM has approached the land question in urban areas, how they’ve built houses and schools and set up electricity and water connections – all of this in the face of brutal violence by the state and corrupt individuals. He also explains the demands of UnFreedom Day 2023.