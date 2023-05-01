On International Workers’ Day, trade unions and working class parties across Europe reiterated their resolve to defend workers against capitalism, imperialism, and fascism

Trade unions, as well as communist and leftist political parties, organized rallies across Europe on May Day, highlighting the issue of the cost of living crisis generated by imperialist war and profiteering by multinational companies. The resilience of the working class against repression and anti-worker policies was on display, especially in France and the UK, where governments have launched a full-fledged assault on the working class.

Workers across the UK, pushed to the edge by the COVID-19 crisis, were plunged further into despair over the past year. They experienced a fall in real wages and continuing inflation due to the policies of the Conservative government, big business, and imperialist conflict. Health workers at different NHS hospitals and services in England affiliated with Unite Union went on strike on May Day and will continue their action on May 2, protesting the below-inflation pay offer from the government. Nurses affiliated with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) also went on strike on May 1, challenging the pay offer and intimidation tactics by the government.

Teachers in England and their unions, especially the National Education Union (NEU), which already observed a strike on April 27, will go on strike once again on May 2, demanding a fully funded, above-inflation pay raise for teachers.

Through a May Day message, the Communist Party of Britain (CPB) demanded an end to the wars in Ukraine and Sudan, and imperialist conflicts violating human rights and destroying communities in both countries. “Oppose imperialism and its war machine, NATO—designed to prevent peace and progress. VOTE no to war budgets in all parliaments. Not a soldier, sailor, or air fighter to be posted abroad! CEASEFIRE NOW!” CPB said in the statement.

In the May Day demonstrations across France, workers reiterated their demand for the withdrawal of the controversial pension reforms—envisaged to increase the retirement age in the country from 62 to 64—passed by the Emmanuel Macron-led government.

Regarding the May Day mobilizations, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) said, “May 1 will be an opportunity to proclaim, once again, the unanimous rejection of the pension reform.”

“Millions of strikers and demonstrators have put the government and the President of the Republic in a minority. The fight must continue: the urgency is to increase all salaries and not raise the retirement age to 64,” the confederation added.

The CGT also demanded a minimum wage increase, as well as an increase in all wages – public and private – and their indexation to the SMIC and prices.

In Greece, workers held a massive rally—called by the All Workers Militant Front (PAME)— in Syntagma Square in Athens to mark International Workers’ Day. The cadres of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), the Communist Youth of Greece (KNE), and other left groups took part in the rally. Participants chanted slogans such as “From Chicago to Kaisariani, long live May 1 and the class struggle.” Greek workers have expressed solidarity with the French workers’ protest against pension reforms.

In the Austrian city of Salzburg, hundreds marched under the leadership of the Communist Party of Austria (KPO) and allied groups, demanding affordable living and healthcare. as well as climate justice.

In Italy, left-wing parties and other working-class groups called on workers to fight the anti-worker, anti-immigrant, and fascist policies of the Giorgia Meloni-led far-right government.