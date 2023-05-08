Ashok Dhawale, president of the farmers’ organization, AIKS, talks about their movements across the country and identifies the issues that bind these struggles. He also talks about the political dimensions of the farmers’ protests

On 26th April, farmers in the Indian state of Maharashtra began their fourth long march since 2018. Over 15,000 farmers from 19 districts, led by the All India Kisan Sabha (All India Farmers Union), participated in the march. The very next day, the farmers ended their march in a victory after the government conceded to most of their demands. The majority of the participants of the march were tribal farmers who were demanding proper implementation of the Forest Rights Act, land rights remunerative prices for their crops, among other things. Ashok Dhawale, president of AIKS, talks about the issues facing Indian farmers today and the historic struggles being waged by them.