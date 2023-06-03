As of May 2022, 605,000 health workers from Cuba have served in 165 countries and have dealt with emergency programs for the response to infectious disease, relief work after hurricanes and earthquakes and provision of primary health care

The last week of May marked the 60th anniversary of the first batch of Cuban health workers who went to Algeria to support rebuilding efforts after its liberation from France. As of May 2022, 605,000 health workers from Cuba have served in 165 countries and have dealt with emergency programs for the response to infectious disease, relief work after hurricanes and earthquakes and provision of primary health care.