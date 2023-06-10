Environmental activist Tina Landis talks about the recent decline in air quality index in New York due to the fire in Quebec. She explains how colonial history and commodification led to a rise of fires, and the impact of the fuel fossil industry

Millions of people across North America were impacted by the hazardous levels of smoke that are a result of massive wildfires in Canada. At one point in time, the air quality index measured at an astonishing 377, the worst in the city’s history. Environmental activist Tina Landis explains how colonial history and commodification led to a rise of fires, and the impact of the fuel fossil industry.