When New York’s skies turned orange

Environmental activist Tina Landis talks about the recent decline in air quality index in New York due to the fire in Quebec. She explains how colonial history and commodification led to a rise of fires, and the impact of the fuel fossil industry

June 10, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Millions of people across North America were impacted by the hazardous levels of smoke that are a result of massive wildfires in Canada. At one point in time, the air quality index measured at an astonishing 377, the worst in the city’s history. Environmental activist Tina Landis explains how colonial history and commodification led to a rise of fires, and the impact of the fuel fossil industry.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
