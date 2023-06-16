José Rubén Zamora Marroquín was arrested in July 2022, which many believe because he exposed several corruption cases and fraudulent businesses of the Alejandro Giammattei government

The Eighth Criminal Sentencing Court of Guatemala, on Wednesday, June 14, sentenced renowned journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquín, founder and president of local newspaper El Periódico, to six years in prison for money laundering. The case against Zamora has been widely condemned as politically motivated.

The court absolved Zamora of the blackmail and influence peddling charges he was also facing, but convicted him on the charge of illicit enrichment. The court also ordered Zamora to pay a fine of 300,000 quetzales or USD 39,000.

“I’m innocent, and will appeal [this verdict],” said Zamora, before being handcuffed and escorted back to prison.

Zamora was arrested on July 29, 2022, for exposing several corruption cases and fraudulent businesses of the far-right government of President Alejandro Giammattei. Zamora and El Periódico, founded in 1996, have maintained a critical position against corruption in the country, not only under the Giammattei government, but also under past governments. In 2022, some of its investigative reports revealed numerous acts of corruption and illegal businesses linked to the outgoing president Giammattei.

At the time of Zamora’s arrest, various human rights organizations, journalist associations, and social movements had condemned his arrest as political persecution in response to his outlet unmasking the Giammattei government. Now, they have deemed the conviction as yet another attack on the freedom of speech and freedom of press by the Giammattei government.

Former assistant prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (FECI), Samari Carolina Gómez Díaz, who was arrested the same day as Zamora, was acquitted of the crime of disclosure of confidential information in the case. The court ordered her immediate release.

El Periódico was forced to shut in May. Eight of its journalists are under investigation for alleged obstruction of justice linked to their reporting of the case against Zamora.

At least 20 journalists and dozens of former anti-corruption prosecutors and judges are currently in exile amid a crackdown by the incumbent administration.

During the past four years of the Giammattei government, the socio-economic as well as political situation of the country has worsened. Giammattei is leaving office with an approval rating of 11%. Manuel Conde, the candidate for Giammattei’s Vamos party, is polling at just 4%.

On June 25, over 9 million Guatemalans will go to the polls to elect the country’s new president, vice president, 160 legislators, 20 members of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) as well as mayors and councilors for all 340 municipalities in the country for the period of 2024-2028.

Many political leaders have raised concerns about the credibility of the upcoming elections and have warned against possible electoral fraud.