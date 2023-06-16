What Ebola teaches us about facing pandemics

Jyotsna Singh of Peoples Health Dispatch talks to Francisco Viegas of the MSF Access Campaign talks about the lessons from the Ebola outbreaks as the World Health Organization discusses the Pandemic Treaty

June 16, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Jyotsna Singh of Peoples Health Dispatch talks to Francisco Viegas of the MSF Access Campaign on a recent report by the organization on treatments available for Ebola which have not been accessible to people in Africa. He analyzes the challenges to equity and access, and how these factors need to be integral to the upcoming Pandemic Treaty


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
