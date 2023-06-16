Jyotsna Singh of Peoples Health Dispatch talks to Francisco Viegas of the MSF Access Campaign talks about the lessons from the Ebola outbreaks as the World Health Organization discusses the Pandemic Treaty

Jyotsna Singh of Peoples Health Dispatch talks to Francisco Viegas of the MSF Access Campaign on a recent report by the organization on treatments available for Ebola which have not been accessible to people in Africa. He analyzes the challenges to equity and access, and how these factors need to be integral to the upcoming Pandemic Treaty