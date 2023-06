NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the legacy of whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg who released the Pentagon Papers that exposed the brutality and callousness of the US war in Vietnam

Daniel Ellsberg, who released the Pentagon Papers in 1971, was a whistleblower, an activist, and an inspiration for generations. The causes he fought for remain relevant to this day.

NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha explains the impact of Ellsberg’s work, how it shook the US and the world, and why whistleblowers, anti-war activists, and all those building a better world will forever remember him.