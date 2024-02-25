The extradition hearing for Julian Assange, the incarcerated journalist and creator of Wikileaks, ended on February 21st, with the two High Court judges indicating they needed additional time to make a decision. Outside London’s High Court of Justice, a large crowd gathered in support of Assange, calling for his release and protesting against his extradition to the United States.
Uncertainty looms over Assange’s extradition
Assange has remained imprisoned without charges since April 2019 in the Belmarsh prison at the behest of the extradition request by the US. If extradited, Assange will stand trial in the US and face 17 charges under the notorious Espionage Act that could land him a 175-year prison sentence.