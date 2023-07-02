There has been progress in the region towards ending the nine year old Saudi-led war in Yemen. However, a fact sheet jointly prepared by SIPRI, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, and the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs notes that to achieve a meaningful peace, Yemen will also need to deal with the catastrophic impact of climate change along with the repercussions of the war and conflict. The report notes that though “the causal relationship between climate change and conflict is not linear or predetermined,” there are “multiple pathways through which climate change interacts with political, social and environmental stresses to compound existing vulnerabilities and tensions.”

The climate catastrophe in 2022 affected over 510,000 people directly and intensified the humanitarian crisis, which led to a 93% increase in displacement.