An EU double standard with massive impact on the global environment

The European Union is exporting more than 10,000 tons of bee-killing neonicotinoid pesticides a year to megadiverse countries despite having banned these chemicals from its own farms to protect pollinators

July 03, 2023 by Newsclick

