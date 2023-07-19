We bring you glimpses from the first day of the Dilemmas of Humanity: Pan African Dialogues to Build Socialism conference that is currently underway in South Africa. Delegates from across the continent are deliberating on the crisis of capitalism and the socialist alternatives of our time

Peoples’ groups and organizations have gathered to debate practical tactics for a struggles against the atrocities of capitalism and imperialism at the “Dilemmas of Humanity: Pan African Dialogues to Build Socialism” conference that is underway in South Africa.

The conference has been subdivided up into commissions, each of which was assigned the responsibility of discussing a specific topic and creating an action plan that will be accepted in the form of a resolution on the conference’s last day.

On July 17, the commissions discussed issues related to urban housing conflicts, women’s struggles against patriarchy, and food sovereignty and agroecology. Pan African Television and Peoples Dispatch bring you glimpses of day 1 of the conference.