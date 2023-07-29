Ahead of World Breastfeeding Week, Patti Rundall from Baby Milk Action and David McCoy from the United Nations University talk about the significance of the campaign and the misleading marketing efforts of the baby formula industry

As World Breastfeeding Week 2023 approaches, Peoples Health Dispatch spoke to Patti Rundall from Baby Milk Action and David McCoy from the United Nations University. The two health experts talked about the importance of this annual campaign, the misleading marketing widespread in the baby formula industry, and what needs to be done to make it possible for mothers to be able to breastfeed their babies for the required duration.