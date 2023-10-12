500 progressive political leaders, intellectuals, and members of mass movements, trade unions, left parties and cultural organizations from over 70 countries will gather in Johannesburg, South Africa to discuss solutions to humanity’s crises, from a socialist perspective. The III International Dilemmas of Humanity Conference will take place from October 14-18, 2023, at Constitution Hill, a former prison where anti-apartheid fighters such as Winnie Mandela, Nelson Mandela, Joe Slovo were held.

Speakers and participants in the conference will include representatives from global struggles against capitalism and imperialism, including Palestinian revolutionary Leila Khaled, S’bu Zikode of the South African shack dwellers movement, Abahlali baseMjondolo, Claudia de la Cruz of the Party for Socialism and Liberation in the US, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, and João Pedro Stedile of the Landless Rural Workers’ Movement of Brazil (MST).

Ahead of the conference, conference participant Thapelo Mohapi, General Secretary of South African shack dweller’s movement Abahlali baseMjondolo, spoke to Peoples Dispatch about the significance of the gathering. “Capitalism has taken over and we need to rise up and fight against it, and the exploitation of the working class, basic services not provided to the needy in the informal settlements,” said Mohapi. “The conference aims to discuss that and find solutions. Because solutions can be only found by the people organized at grassroots level. It is us who can implement socialism, socialism that is going to take us forward.”

Mohapi also expressed solidarity with the ongoing Palestinian resistance. “Our comrades in Palestine, as we speak, are subjected to a very forceful, very greedy government, an apartheid state of Israel, supported by the US. It’s an imperial combination that is trying by all means and to repress, suppress and even kill innocent people in Palestine. And we are saying to the people of Palestine, our hearts and souls are with you. And one day, we will be there and enjoying the land that belongs to you that continues to be invaded by the government of Israel.”

Stephanie Weatherbee Brito of the International Peoples’ Assembly and coordinating team of the conference said of the gathering, “We are bringing together members of 120 organizations from more than 70 countries to talk about how socialism is necessary, legitimate, and possible. This conference is one step in a process built by working class movements, which seeks to provoke not only debate, but action around building a socialist future where all can live with dignity.”

“When we speak about humanity,” Mohapi added, “We speak about socialism, because socialism speaks about sharing the means of production, sharing the wealth to everyone, and so that we become an equal society where no one will be exploited.”