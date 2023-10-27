Lifelong Palestinian freedom fighter Leila Khaled on the Palestinian liberation struggle, her history in the movement and the inevitability of resistance.

Over 7,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s bombing of the Gaza strip over the past three weeks. The atrocities and brutal violence carried out by Israel has moved people of the world who have taken to the streets in protest of Israeli crimes and in support of Palestinian resistance in unprecedented levels.

On the sidelines of the III International Dilemmas of Humanity Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa lifelong Palestinian freedom fighter Leila Khaled spoke to media projects about the Palestinian struggle for freedom and about the need for intensified international solidarity with Palestine. She also spoke about her history in the liberation movement and the inevitability of resistance.

Interview conducted collectively by Iolanda Depizzol, Pedro Stropasolas, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, and Zoe Alexandra.

Transcription and text editing by Bianca Pessoa

Images by Craig Birchfield and Raúl Laffitte

Video editing by Craig Birchfield

Collaborative production between: Peoples Dispatch, Breakthrough News, Brasil de Fato, NUMSA Media, Capire & Pan African Television.