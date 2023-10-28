Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard talks to Peoples Dispatch about the efforts of his party to call for a ceasefire as well as Ireland’s historic solidarity with Palestine

Israel’s genocidal bombing of Gaza has been met with sharp condemnation from people globally, with almost daily protests and mobilizations occurring in towns and cities across the world. Despite the global outcry, leaders from the US and Europe have continued to defend and support Israel and have thwarted attempts to stop the violence against Palestine.

However, the progressive Irish political party Sinn Fein and its leaders have stood out from other parties and politicians in the EU in their support of the Palestinian struggle, their strong condemnation of Israel’s attacks on Palestine, and the call for serious action to stop the ongoing atrocities.

Sinn Fein MP for South Down Chris Hazzard, an internationalist and a longtime supporter of the Palestinian struggle, spoke to Peoples Dispatch about the current moment, the party’s position on Palestine, and the historic nature of Irish support for the Palestinian struggle.