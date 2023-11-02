The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) has harshly criticized the conservative New Democracy (ND) government’s complicity in the ongoing genocidal war by Israel in Gaza and other imperialist conflicts perpetuated by the US and the NATO alliances. On October 29, communists and other anti-imperialist groups organized massive demonstrations in front of the Israeli and US Embassies in Athens, denouncing the war crimes of Israel in Gaza. Major rallies were also held in the cities of Thessaloniki, Patras, and Heraklion, among others, with the call to ‘Stop the massacre in Gaza Right Now!’ Another major rally has also been called for November 5 in Athens by anti-imperialist platforms including the Greek Committee for International Détente and Peace (EEDYE), political parties including the KKE, and the trade union All Workers’ Militant Front (PAME), demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Earlier, Dimitris Koutsoumpas, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), accused the country’s government of enormous criminal responsibilities, and said that other opposition parties were tolerant of the government’s actions. He demanded the withdrawal of the frigate Psara and other forms of Greek military presence in the region. “There should be no deployment of military forces outside the borders. Close the bases of death. Our country should not participate in this massacre in the Middle East, because the Greek people themselves will ultimately pay for it. We demand freedom in Palestine. Let Israel’s occupying troops leave the Palestinian territories here and now,” he added.

Several sea ports and airfields of Greece continue to support NATO-led maneuvers in the East Mediterranean and North Africa. Anti-imperialist and working class sections in Greece have been protesting this. In 2022, the Greek government headed by conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis extended the bilateral defense cooperation between Greece and the US for another five years. The agreement provides for the US military’s continued and increased access to bases in mainland Greece, along with its long-standing naval presence on the island of Crete. Working class organizations and other progressive sections have also held several protests against the use of Greek ports in the transit of arms and ammunition for the imperialist war in Ukraine. These organizations have now resolved to fight against the direct or indirect involvement of the Greek army and its assets in the wars in West Asia, especially in Gaza, Syria, Yemen, and in North Africa. They have also said they will resist the use of Greek airports and seaports by imperialist war alliances.