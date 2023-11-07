“The working class in Europe is alive:” Peter Mertens

Peter Mertens of the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB/PVDA) talks about how the working class movement in Europe is gaining strength and what role international solidarity plays in strengthening it

November 07, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Speaking at the III International Dilemmas of Humanity Conference, Peter Mertens of the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB/PVDA), pointed out how the working class movement in Europe is gaining strength and what role international solidarity plays in strengthening it.


