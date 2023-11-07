Speaking at the III International Dilemmas of Humanity Conference, Peter Mertens of the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB/PVDA), pointed out how the working class movement in Europe is gaining strength and what role international solidarity plays in strengthening it.
“The working class in Europe is alive:” Peter Mertens
