In their program, the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB/PVDA) has prioritized fiscal justice, a social climate policy, and a foreign policy based on solidarity and peace

The Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB/PVDA) has kickstarted its campaign for the 2024 Belgian federal election with a conference in Brussels on Sunday, March 10. In the gathering, party leader Raoul Hedebouw officially released its program for the upcoming federal elections scheduled for June 9 this year.

The party has charted out 150 meetings across the country from March 10 to May 29, to elaborate on their election manifesto and policies with their cadre and the broader population.

PTB has prioritized the fight for fiscal justice, strengthening of purchasing power, formulation of social climate policy, and the fight against politicians’ privilege in their election manifesto. The party’s election program comprises 1,309 proposals gathered through a grand survey involving 104,098 citizens across the country.

The proposals for fiscal justice include the introduction of a millionaire tax on the richest 1%, closing tax loopholes for large companies, taxing the excess profits of energy, agribusiness, digital and banking giants, fairer or reduced taxes for the common people by lowering VAT on essentials such as food, energy, and fuel, and tackling large-scale tax evasion by regulating or monitoring financial activities in tax havens.

The proposed millionaire tax would include a 2% tax on net assets above EUR 5 million (USD 5.46 million) and 3% on fortunes over EUR 10 million (USD 10.92 million).

The strengthening of people’s purchasing power is envisaged through numerous proposals including raising minimum wages and pensions. On the climate justice front, the party called for binding environmental standards for big polluters rather than green taxes for workers, and strengthening the public transport system.

PTB has called for the abolition of special privileges for politicians, to ensure greater participation of people in the decision-making process, especially through trade unionization. A foreign policy rooted in international solidarity, peace, and efforts towards a pro-refugee, people’s Europe is also envisaged in the PTB action plan.

On March 10, while addressing the gathering in Brussels, PTB leader Raoul Hedebouw stated “We represent the social alternative that is growing and giving hope across the country.”

Currently, Belgium is governed by a coalition of liberal, social democratic, and center-right Wallonian and Flemish parties headed by prime minister Alexander Decroo from the Open Flemish Liberals and Democrat (Open Vld) party.

The PTB has already organized numerous protests demanding the rise in the minimum wages, pensions, and general wages in the country, and the lowering of VAT on essential goods and utilities.

The party had proposed the millionaire tax long ago in the Belgian parliament to support the working class sections to survive the COVID-19 crisis and the ongoing cost of living crisis. The party has criticized the coalition government parties for lack of unity in holding Israel responsible for the genocidal war it continues in Gaza.