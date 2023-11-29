With over 15,000 dead and 6,500 missing from Israeli attacks on Gaza, the world is mobilizing on the day of International Solidarity with the Palestinian People

November 29 marks the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, called for originally in 1977 by the UN General Assembly as a commemoration of the day the UN adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine in 1947.

Now, 76 years after partition, Israel has violated international law and resolutions relating to Palestine, and has slowly attempted to occupy all of Palestinian land. Today, Israel is also waging one of the most violent wars on Palestine in decades, which has claimed at least 15,000 lives in Gaza in less than 50 days, the vast majority being women and children.

The massacre of Gazans, as well as their steadfast resistance to occupation, has generated a global movement in solidarity with Palestine, which on many fronts is trying to end worldwide support by politicians and corporations for Israel, especially in the West. This Wednesday November 29, groups around the world will hold actions in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Below, we compiled some of the reported actions.

In Paris, Pan-Africanists and those in the Palestine solidarity movement are organizing a vigil in the Place de la Sorbonne “to reaffirm the ties that have united and continue to unite peoples in their struggle against apartheid and colonialism,” between African and Palestinian peoples. Groups involved include the Association of Palestinians in Île de France, the Pan-African League-Umoja, and the Pan-African Unitary Dynamic.

In Colombia, trade unions and workers’ organizations such as the Colombian Federation of Education Workers, the National Association of Petroleum Pensioners, and the National Coordinating Committee for Change have organized a march in solidarity with Palestine in Bogotá leaving from the National Park.

In Brazil, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, the group RS Free Palestine Committee is organizing two actions for Palestine, with the support of around 50 trade unions and social movements, to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity. In dozens of cities in over 15 Brazilian states, marches and actions are being organized by a broad coalition of groups including the Arab Palestinian Federation in Brazil, trade union confederations such as CUT, major social movements such as the Landless Rural Workers’ Movement (MST), as well as movements in ALBA Brazil and the International Peoples’ Assembly. The nearly 50 organizations that have organized the mobilization in São Paulo are calling for a permanent ceasefire and for the breaking of agreements and diplomatic ties between Israel and Brazil. They also stated “They want to destroy Gaza, but today Gaza has a voice across the world!”

In Puerto Rico, the population is continuing to raise their voices in solidarity. In the cities of Mayagüez and San Juan, diverse actions have been organized such as banner drops, rallies, marches, open-mic, and discussions. The island nation has been mobilizing on a consistent basis in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle, especially as the Puerto Rican people continue their own struggle against US colonialism.

In several Belgian cities including Brussels, Ghent, Antwerp, and Leuven, the group Intal Globalize Solidarity Belgique is organizing several solidarity actions including a student march, a sit-in, a fundraising event, and rallies.

In Britain, the Palestinian Youth Movement and the Youth Front for Palestine are organizing shut downs of Fisher German offices across the country. Fisher German is the landlord for the Shenstone and UAV Engines’ factory site, which they rent to Elbit Systems, an Israel-based weapons company which is supplying weapons for the genocide in Gaza. “The weapons manufactured on Fisher German’s premises are the very same weapons being used to carry out the zionist genocide against our siblings in Gaza,” state the organizers.

In the United States, the Shut It Down for Palestine coalition, which includes the Palestinian Youth Movement, the ANSWER Coalition, National Students for Justice in Palestine, the People’s Forum, and others, has called actions throughout the country to mark the November 29 date. In New York City, people will gather for a vigil in Columbus Circle to honor the victims of the genocide in Gaza. In Boston, several student organizations at Harvard University, Emerson College, University of Massachusetts-Boston, and others will be leading student walkouts.

In the Philippines, the NO TO WAR network which was launched on Tuesday November 28 and is made up of over a dozen trade unions, and left and progressive movements, will hold a series of activities throughout the week. The NO TO WAR network said in a statement: “In solidarity with the Palestinian people, we join the international community in calling for a permanent ceasefire, a stop to genocide in Gaza, and an end to Israeli occupation. Words cannot adequately convey the horrors of war being experienced by the Palestinians from the endless airstrikes and ground raids carried out by Israel.”

In Ireland, the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign and local progressive groups have organized demonstrations, pickets, rallies, film screenings, and other cultural events for November 29 in cities across the country including Dublin, Letterkenny, Derry, Roscrea, Cork, Maynooth, Omagh, Belfast, Mullingar, and Newbridge.