The Pancyprian Peace March called by peace activists, progressive groups, and social movements, called for the immediate end of the genocidal war in Gaza and an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine

On December 3, a major Palestine solidarity demonstration was organized in Nicosia by the progressive groups in Cyprus. In the Peace March called by the Pancyprian Peace Council, along with other progressive groups like the Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL), United Democratic Youth Organization (EDON), POGO Women’s Movement, Pancyprian Federation of Labor (PEOM), and the Green Movement-Citizens’ Cooperation.

The Ambassador of Palestine to Cyprus, Abdullah Attari also attended the march. The Pancyprian Peace March started at Eleftherias Square, marched through the streets of Nicosia, and called for the immediate end of the genocidal war in Gaza by Israel, an end to Israeli occupation and colonization, and freedom for Palestine.

The participants in the rally also demonstrated outside the Israeli embassy and the European Parliament Office in Cyprus. Outside the Israeli embassy in Nicosia, the POGO Women’s movement unfurled a huge banner that read “How many more dead children?”

While addressing the Peace March, the secretary general of the World Peace Council (WPC), Haris Pasias, noted that the Cypriot people “condemned” by their existence to struggle against the occupiers “know that the struggle against imperialism and the struggle to defend peace, freedom, and justice is common to all peoples of the earth.”

The Pancyprian Peace March sends a “strong message in all directions” that the Palestinian people are not alone. “We will not stop taking to the streets until a full ceasefire and an end to the war are implemented,” he added.

AKEL secretary general Stefanos Stefanou said in his address that the Left will continue the struggle for peace, justice, and democracy, “until it prevails throughout the world”. He reiterated AKEL’s solidarity with the people of Palestine, “against the criminal policy of the State of Israel” and stated that it will continue until the Palestinian people attain freedom.”

In the editorial of Haravgi on December 3, AKEL political bureau member Eleni Mavrou accused that “Israel’s inhumane ‘Operation Iron Swords’, which has been underway since 7 October, has resulted in 14,854 deaths, including more than 6,150 children, by the time of the ceasefire. Under the rubble, it is estimated that a further 7,000 people are dead.”

After a week-long ceasefire, Israel resumed its deadly attack on Gaza on December 1, by bombing several residential buildings all across Gaza. Israel’s indiscriminate bombings and ground offensive injured over 36,000 Palestinians with close to 7,000 still missing. Israel has destroyed 26 of 35 hospitals in Gaza.