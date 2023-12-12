Egypt and Mauritania have invoked the United Nations Resolution 377 due to which the UNGA will be holding a special session on Tuesday to discuss the urgent need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The genocidal Israeli onslaught on Gaza has led to the deaths of over 18,000 Palestinians with the number of injured crossing 50,000 as of December 11, Monday. Israeli airstrikes and ground attacks continued across Gaza, with reports of dozens of civilians killed and injured.

According to reports, at least 300 Palestinians were killed and thousands of others injured in the 24 hours preceding Monday due to the intense Israeli bombardment. Egypt and Mauritania invoked the United Nations Resolution 377 to pressurize Israel to end its assault on Gaza and agree to a ceasefire. The UN General Assembly will be holding a special session on Tuesday to discuss the urgent need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Meanwhile, on December 10 and the morning of December 11, Israeli airstrikes and ground shelling targeted multiple, already devastated locations across the Gaza Strip, killing dozens of more Palestinians besides wounding and displacing hundreds more.

Reports noted the Israeli military attacking areas such as Khan Younis, Rafah, Beit Lahia, Nuseirat refugee camp, Maghazi refugee camp, and Jabalya refugee camp, primarily targeting schools, mosques, hospitals, and residential neighborhoods and buildings.

At least 23 Palestinians were killed in the attack on the Maghazi refugee camp, with casualties also reported from Rafah and several parts of Khan Younis as well as from Deir al-Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp.

UN figures stated that at least 1.9 million Palestinians have been internally displaced as a result of the Israeli invasion. Additionally, due to the widespread civilian deaths, suffering and destruction, human rights groups and aid agencies such as the UNRWA, the World Health Organization, Oxfam, and Doctors Without Borders, among many others, reiterated their appeal for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire.

Israeli security forces also staged violent, illegal raids across the Occupied West Bank over the weekend, including in and around the cities of Ramallah, Nablus, Jenin, Jerusalem, Jericho, Hebron, and Bethlehem.

At least 28 Palestinians have reportedly been arrested taking the total number of Palestinians arrested in the West Bank since October 7 to 3,760. A number of Palestinians have also sustained injuries at the hands of the invading Israeli forces while trying to resist the raids, taking the number of those injured to at least 3,400, along with at least 275 Palestinians killed since October 7, when Israel launched its war on Gaza.

Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank along with millions of people around the world stepped up their protests against the Israeli invasion, with a call for a global general strike on Monday.

As part of this global call for strike action, Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank shut down their shops, businesses, schools, and other civil and commercial establishments and staged a massive protest on Sunday.

In Morocco, thousands took to the streets on Sunday in the capital city, Rabat, to protest against the Israeli genocide in Gaza. They demanded that their government revoke the normalization deal with Israel.

The over 3,000 protesters were seen waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as “Palestine is not for sale,” “the people want an end to normalization” and “resistance go ahead to victory and liberation.” The massive demonstrations coincided with the International Human Rights Day.

