Support for a ceasefire is growing among the US labor movement as 1199 SEIU joins the global movement

The largest health workers’ union in the United States, Service Employees International Union Local 1199, just joined the global movement for a ceasefire. Representing over 450,000 working and retired healthcare industry workers, SEIU 1199 is now the second largest union in the US to call for a ceasefire, behind the United Auto Workers.

“We reject the notion that Israel’s attacks on hospitals filled with patients, apartment blocks filled with families, and the deaths of 11,000+ Palestinian women and children are acceptable collateral damage,” reads 1199’s statement. “We urge an immediate ceasefire.”

With this statement, the local builds on an anti-war legacy. 1199 was the first union to call for an end to the US war in Vietnam.

In the 1960s, 1199 was the first union to publicly oppose the US war on Vietnam. 1199 also participated in the 1982 mass march against nuclear weapons in NYC. pic.twitter.com/GEvah2Nf71 — Jeff Schuhrke (@JeffSchuhrke) December 15, 2023

1199’s statement reflects a broader willingness within the labor movement to join the global call for a ceasefire, initiated by Palestinians living under occupation.

