D. Raghunandan of the Delhi Science Forum explains the main takeaways from the COP28 summit that recently concluded in Dubai. He analyzes the details of the declaration’s commitment to transition away from fossil fuels and talks about the follow-up to the Global Stocktake

D. Raghunandan of the Delhi Science Forum explains the main takeaways from the COP28 summit that recently concluded in Dubai. He analyzes the details of the declaration’s commitment to transition away from fossil fuels and talks about the follow-up to the Global Stocktake. He also talks about the lack of funding for dealing with climate-change related issues and the Global North’s refusal to honor its promises.