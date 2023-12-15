Will COP28’s legacy be loophole-ridden promises and lack of concrete funding?

December 15, 2023 by prasanth1584

D. Raghunandan of the Delhi Science Forum explains the main takeaways from the COP28 summit that recently concluded in Dubai. He analyzes the details of the declaration’s commitment to transition away from fossil fuels and talks about the follow-up to the Global Stocktake. He also talks about the lack of funding for dealing with climate-change related issues and the Global North’s refusal to honor its promises.


