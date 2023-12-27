In the West Bank, Israeli violence is also escalating, with raids in multiple cities and towns accompanied with drone strikes, killing at least 310 Palestinians since the beginning of the war in the month of October

Israel’s war of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza entered its 82nd day on Wednesday, December 27, with airstrikes and bombardment across Gaza. Israeli security forces have also drastically stepped up their attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, with dozens of military raids today, along with reports of a drone strike on a refugee camp in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, horrifying reports have emerged of the Israeli military returning the bodies of around 80 Palestinians killed in Northern Gaza which have been found to be badly disfigured and mutilated, with Palestinian authorities accusing Israel of also removing the vital organs from those bodies. Reports noted that the bodies have been buried in a mass grave in Rafah in Southern Gaza.

Airstrikes and ground bombardment today struck various locations in various different parts of Gaza, continuing the trend of Israel targeting homes, hospitals, schools, mosques, refugee camps and other densely populated civilian areas and buildings where internally displaced Palestinian civilians are taking refuge.

According to latest reports, the areas targeted by the Israeli military on December 27 included Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah, Rafah, Jabalya refugee camp, and Maghazi refugee camp. At least two hospitals in Rafah, the Nasser and the Jordanian field hospital have been bombed in the last 24 hours, with the El Amal city hospital in Khan Younis also coming under attack. Preliminary reports stated that the attacks have left dozens dead and dozens of others injured. The death toll according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health has gone up to at least 21,110 Palestinians killed, among them more than 8,000 children, with at least 55,243 injured.

Over 1,000 Palestinians are still being illegally detained by Israel across the Gaza Strip, with little to no information about their whereabouts or what they are accused of. Human rights organizations have warned that these detainees have been subjected to torture while others have been summarily executed.

Read more: Israel is brutally torturing Palestinian detainees in Gaza

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli security forces continue to unleash disturbing levels of violence and repression against Palestinians, with another day of raids. In the last 24 hours, military raids have been carried out in the cities of Tulkarm, Hebron, Beit Ummar, Bethlehem, Ramallah, as well as a number of other adjoining towns and villages. At least six people were killed in a drone strike in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, with reports of numerous injuries from other parts of the occupied West Bank.

At least 310 Palestinians have now been killed in the occupied West Bank since October 7, when Israel launched its war on Gaza, with more than 3,500 injured in the increasingly frequent raids. At least 12 more Palestinians were arrested from various parts of the occupied West Bank, taking the number of Palestinians detained since October 7 to at least 4,800.