Peoples Dispatch spoke to Prince Williams, an undergraduate organiser at Harvard about the censorship and attacks that pro-Palestine activists have faced from the right-wing as well as the Harvard administration.

Claudine Gay resigned from the Presidency of Harvard University following right-wing, pro-Israel attacks, because she was viewed by many powerful donors as insufficiently Zionist. But Gay refused to defend student organizers as Harvard’s administration pursued disciplinary action against the Palestine solidarity movement on campus, describes Prince Williams, undergraduate student organizer.