Israeli forces continued with attacks on the al-Amal and Nasser hospitals. Meanwhile, aid agencies and political leaders from across the world have warned against the escalation of the attack on Rafah

Israel’s genocidal bombardment and ground assault on Gaza entered its 133rd day on Thursday, February 15, with thousands of Palestinians attempting to flee the city of Rafah over fears of a ground invasion. The Israeli military has also escalated its attacks on several hospitals in southern Gaza and is continuing to bomb areas in other parts of the region. The United Nations and Palestinian aid groups have once again lamented the grossly inadequate deliveries of aid to Gaza, adding that the acute shortage of food, water, medicines, and other aid is leading to tens of thousands of Palestinians going hungry and without medical care.

On Wednesday and Thursday, media reports cited Israeli forces killing dozens of civilians in airstrikes and ground assaults. Attacks took place on the Nuseirat refugee camp, Khan Younis, and Wadi Gaza as well as areas in northern Gaza, among other locations. Israeli forces continued their attack on the Deir al-Balah city and the Maghazi refugee camp, causing widespread destruction and numerous injuries. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on Thursday that the Israeli military is carrying out massive shelling in and around the al-Amal hospital in Khan Younis, which has caused severe damage to the building.

Israeli forces are also continuing the weeks-long siege on the Nasser hospital, shooting at civilians and anyone trying to flee the area while also shelling areas in and around the hospital. One Palestinian has reportedly been killed and several others injured in the ongoing shelling of the hospital. The World Health Organization noted that it hasn’t been able to access the hospital in the last two weeks. It also once again called for the protection of health facilities, patients, and health workers.

Reports have also noted that the Israeli military on Wednesday issued evacuation orders to everyone present at the hospital, including around 300 medical staff, 450 patients, and more than 10,000 displaced Palestinians taking shelter in the hospital. Israeli forces reportedly killed a handcuffed Palestinian prisoner moments after they sent him inside the hospital to relay their evacuation orders. The medical charity, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) denounced the evacuation orders and said its staff at the hospital are continuing to treat patients “amid near impossible conditions.” Israel has accused Hamas of keeping Israeli hostages hidden inside the Nasser hospital, which it has used as a pretext to mount the intense assault on the hospital. Hamas has categorically denied the allegation.

The death toll in Gaza has increased to at least 28,663 Palestinians, including 12,300 children and 8,400 women. The number of injured has also gone up to at least 68,395, with more than 8,000 Palestinians reported missing, feared trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

The assault on Rafah has led to condemnation from various quarters. South Africa, which in December last year had filed a case of genocide against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), once again accused it of committing the “crimes of genocide,” with Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor saying that “South Africa is totally horrified at what is continuing to happen to the people of Gaza, the West Bank, and now Rafah. We believe this confirms the allegation tabled before the ICJ that genocide is under way in the Palestinian territories.” The United Nations has also warned against an Israeli invasion of Rafah, noting that the risk of atrocities from such an invasion is “serious, real and high.” Turkey and Egypt issuing a joint statement calling for a ceasefire.

Even Israel’s allies have cautioned against the attack on Rafah. Italy’s Foreign Minister said that the civilian casualties as a result of the war are too excessive, and Canada, Australia and New Zealand issued a joint statement calling for a humanitarian ceasefire as well as expressing their concern and opposition to the Israeli invasion of Rafah. Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, has also warned against such an invasion, saying that “1.3 million people are waiting there in a very small space. They don’t really have anywhere else to go right now … If the Israeli army were to launch an offensive on Rafah under these conditions, it would be a humanitarian catastrophe.”