Powerful images from the streets of New York City on the March 2 global day of action to say “Hands off Rafah!” Speakers included artists and cultural workers such as Susan Sarandon, Sara Ramirez, and Mohammed el-Kurd. Peoples Dispatch spoke to Brian Becker, Executive Director of the ANSWER Coalition about the significance of the day of action. NYC was joined by people from all over the world who took to the streets in at least 100 protests across the globe.