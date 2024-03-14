The peaceful demonstration was met with aggression as the protesters were attacked by NYPD officers. Dozens of protesters were arrested at multiple actions that took place across the city as well.

Thousands of people marched in Brooklyn, New York to commemorate International Working Women’s Day and stand in solidarity with the women of Palestine on March 8. Despite facing police barricades and the threat of repression, demonstrators fearlessly asserted their right to protest, marching through the streets.