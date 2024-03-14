Brooklyn marches for Palestine on International Working Women’s Day

The peaceful demonstration was met with aggression as the protesters were attacked by NYPD officers. Dozens of protesters were arrested at multiple actions that took place across the city as well.

March 14, 2024 by Peoples Dispatch

Thousands of people marched in Brooklyn, New York to commemorate International Working Women’s Day and stand in solidarity with the women of Palestine on March 8. Despite facing police barricades and the threat of repression, demonstrators fearlessly asserted their right to protest, marching through the streets.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print