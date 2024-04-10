On April 10, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh announced that Israel murdered three of his sons in a targeted airstrike. The killing of Haniyeh’s children coincides with the Muslim Holy Day of Eid al-Fitr.

Hamas, as well as various other Palestinian resistance groups, released statements decrying the killings of Hazem, Amir, and Mohammad, as well as three of Haniyeh’s grandchildren who were also killed in the attack. Haniyeh’s three sons and three grandchildren were making family visits in Gaza City for Eid, when Israel bombed the car they were traveling in.

These killings took place as Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders are involved in pushing Israel for a ceasefire at the negotiating table. Haniyeh himself is among the chief negotiators on the side of the resistance. According to a Hamas statement from April 8, “While Hamas appreciates the significant efforts made by the mediators, and while the movement is keen to reach an agreement that ends the aggression against our people, the Israeli position remains obstinate and has not responded to any of the demands of our people and our resistance.”

An unnamed Palestinian official who spoke to the Lebanese Al Mayadeen news network said that all attempts and efforts by mediators to reach an agreement have encountered Israeli inflexibility and at present, there is no progress in negotiations. The official stated that any progress will be announced through official channels and emphasized that Hamas adheres to its demands, which include a ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the entry of aid, the return of displaced Gazans, and a prisoner exchange.

Aljazeera is reporting that the genocidal Zionist enemy has murdered three of the sons and a number of the grandchildren of Ismail Haniyeh, the politburo chief of Hamas. This cowardly Nazi enemy, whose days usurping Palestine are numbered, always takes it revenge on children. https://t.co/gBeu3uYZS0 — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) April 10, 2024

“The blood of my sons is not more precious than the blood of our martyred people in Gaza, for they are all my sons.,” said Haniyeh. “The occupation’s threats to invade Rafah do not frighten our people or our resistance. We will not submit to the blackmail practiced by the occupation, for those who surrender will not be spared. We will not compromise and we will not neglect, no matter how great our sacrifices are.”

The murders of Ismail Haniyeh's children and grandchildren in targeted strikes in Gaza is part of a pattern of the IDF sabotaging negotiations. In the last Gaza war, Israel struck apartment buildings housing 3 PIJ commanders who were to go to ceasefire talks *that morning*. pic.twitter.com/HmB94aPtEZ — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) April 10, 2024

Condemnations were issued by various Axis of Resistance forces, including the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Mujahideen Movement, and Ansar Allah.

“We extend our condolences to the head of the Political Bureau of Hamas for the martyrdom of three of his sons and several of his grandchildren due to an aggressive Israeli airstrike that reveals the extent of the Israeli failure in the field,” said Ansar Allah, which has been waging a struggle in solidarity with the Palestinian people through its Red Sea blockade. “These great sacrifices, alongside the rest of the sons of Gaza and the occupied West Bank, indeed strengthen the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of this Israeli arrogance.”

“We condemn, in the strongest terms, the barbaric massacre committed by the criminal Nazi entity, which targeted a number of the children of the head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), the fighter brother Ismail Haniyeh, and his grandchildren,” stated the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which has been fighting Israeli forces in Gaza alongside Hamas. “We come forth from the sons of our Palestinian people everywhere, from the brothers in the Hamas Movement, and from the fighter brother Ismail Haniyeh, with the highest blessings for this martyrdom, asking Allah to cover the martyrs with His vast mercy.”