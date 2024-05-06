Israel orders forced displacement of eastern Rafah, amounting to war crime

Israel orders the forced evacuation of Palestinians sheltering in Rafah ahead of a planned ground invasion

May 06, 2024 by Peoples Dispatch
Israeli forces dropped leaflets ordering the evacuation of eastern Rafah (Photo via Muhammad Smiry)

On Monday, May 6, Israel issued evacuation orders for eastern Rafah ahead of a planned ground invasion. The evacuation orders the forcible displacement of at least 100,000 people, amounting to a war crime under international law. Because of the ongoing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza, over 1.2 million people are currently seeking refuge in Rafah—a ground invasion puts them all in jeopardy. 

Hamas issued a call to “the international community to urgently act to stop this crime, which threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of defenseless civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.” 

“We also urge humanitarian organizations and agencies, especially UNRWA, to remain in their positions in Rafah and not to leave or submit to the will of the fascist occupation, continuing their role in providing aid to the defenseless civilian displaced persons, who are subject to the most heinous crimes by the zionist killing machine, supported limitlessly by the complicit American administration in the genocide,” the resistance organization stated. 

The White House has urged against a ground invasion of Rafah, although continues to send massive amounts of aid and weapons to Israel unconditionally. The entire international community has also urged against such an invasion, including the global movement in solidarity with Palestine

May 6 also marks Holocaust Remembrance Day. Many have denounced the escalation of the genocide against Palestinians on a day to remember one of the worst genocides in human history. 


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
