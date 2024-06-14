How Belgian students forced their university to cut ties with Israel

Mingtje Wang of COMAC speaks about student-worker solidarity, the keys to their first victory and sustained momentum, and the future of the movement for a free Palestine in Belgium.

June 14, 2024 by Peoples Dispatch

The student uprising continues! Students at Ghent University have maintained a Gaza solidarity encampment for over a month, and even after winning a major victory with their university administration agreeing to cut some key ties with Israeli institutions – they are not stopping. Peoples Dispatch spoke to Mingtje Wang of COMAC, who is a masters students at the university and participant in the encampment.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print