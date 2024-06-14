Mingtje Wang of COMAC speaks about student-worker solidarity, the keys to their first victory and sustained momentum, and the future of the movement for a free Palestine in Belgium.

The student uprising continues! Students at Ghent University have maintained a Gaza solidarity encampment for over a month, and even after winning a major victory with their university administration agreeing to cut some key ties with Israeli institutions – they are not stopping. Peoples Dispatch spoke to Mingtje Wang of COMAC, who is a masters students at the university and participant in the encampment.