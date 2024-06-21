For the last eight months, people in the West African nation have been organizing actions to demand an immediate end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza

The Socialist Movement of Ghana and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign made a powerful statement of solidarity with the people of Palestine through a massive car parade in Accra, Ghana on June 15. Over fifty vehicles draped in Palestinian flags filled the streets of the capital city for six hours, drawing attention to the ongoing crisis in Gaza and Rafah.

The protest, which saw the participation of Ghanaians, the Palestine Community in Ghana, and representatives from the diplomatic corps of Morocco, Iran, and the Arab community in Ghana, aimed to denounce the eight-month-old US-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza. The event highlighted the urgent need for global support to end the violence and occupation in Palestine.

Addressing protesters after the parade, Convener of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign Blaise Tulo, emphasized the historical ties between Africa and Palestine in the fight against colonialism and called for unity in addressing the atrocities faced by Palestinians.

“Palestine has always stood with Africa in its struggles against colonialism, especially white settler colonialism. In the last eight months, more than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli ethnic cleansing”

“Palestine needs our solidarity to end the genocide and, indeed, Zionist Israel’s 75-year occupation of its land. We welcome those who have not been able to demonstrate your support to do so now, the genocide must stop!”

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine Mr. Abdalfatah A.K. Alsattari, was also present at the event, and underscored the significance of international solidarity in advocating for peace and justice in the region.

The situation in Gaza and Rafah was brought to the forefront, with over 38,000 innocent lives lost, predominantly women and children, in the past eight months due to Israeli ethnic cleansing. The call for an end to the genocide and the 75-year occupation of Palestinian land resonated strongly throughout the parade in the streets of Accra, urging individuals to stand up and speak out against the injustices faced by the Palestinian people.

Similar protests were organized globally, reflecting a widespread movement of solidarity and support for Palestine. The actions taken by the Socialist Movement of Ghana and the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign serve as a reminder of the collective power of communities coming together to advocate for peace, justice, and human rights in the face of oppression and violence.

Stanley Kwabla Arku is a Ghanaian journalist and works with Pan African Television.