In addition to the crackdown on Indian journalists and media outlets, the right-wing Narendra Modi-led government has repeatedly denied visas to foreign correspondents critical to its policies

The Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) expressed their concerns over the growing number of incidents of the government denying visas to foreign correspondents and demanded “greater tolerance to views and opinions published both within the country and outside.” Its statement and others are coming in response to the announcement by French journalist Sebastien Farcis, with Radio France and Liberation and other media groups, that he “was forced to leave” India after covering the country for 13 years as authorities “refused to renew” his work permit.

In his public statement, released on June 20, Farcis claimed that India’s Home Ministry refused to renew his work permit and did not give any reasons for the same, “preventing me from practicing my profession and depriving me of all my income.” Farcis left India on June 17.

He said the denial of his work permit came on the eve of India’s general elections on March 7 which prevented him from covering the elections.

He called the action “incomprehensible censorship” claiming “at least five…foreign correspondents have been banned from working as journalists in less than two years” in India.

Farcis is the second French journalist and third foreign journalist who has been forced to leave India in the last four months. In February, Vanessa Dougnac was forced to leave India after the Indian government issued a two-week notice alleging her reporting on India was biased. She had to leave the country after spending 23 years reporting from India.

Both Farcis and Dougnac hold an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card as their partners are Indian.

Avani Dias, the South Asia correspondent with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) was forced to leave India in March after deliberate delays in issuing her work visa. In a signed article on June 16 she alleged that there was a vicious vilification and intimidation campaign launched against her in India which ultimately led her to leave the country. The Indian government and pro-establishment media groups had vilified Dias following her reporting of the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen accused by the Indian government of leading a separatist movement from abroad. Canada has accused India of being involved in the killing.

Increased attacks on media freedom

Since the Narendra Modi led right-wing government came to power in India, journalists, both local and foreign, have faced increasing difficulties in doing their job with some even facing state persecution and spending long terms in jails.

Several journalists such as Gautam Nawlakha, Prabir Purkayastha, Aasif Sultan among others were or still are in jail under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) or Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA). The Modi-led government has also targeted media groups critical to the government and its policies such as NewsClick, Media One, The Wire, and even BBC.

The government has shortened the visa periods for foreign correspondents and often fails to renew them on time. It has also accused journalists of being biased who criticize its treatment of minorities.

Starting in 2021, the Modi government made it mandatory for all OCI card holding journalists to apply for permission for work in the country. In 2016, the Indian government made it mandatory for all foreign journalists to apply for special permits in case they want to report from Jammu and Kashmir, India’s north-east, and several other provinces. In most of the cases such applications are denied or delayed.

As DUJ pointed out in its press statement, visas for foreign correspondents are often based on reciprocal arrangements and some are concerned that the actions of the Indian government may impact Indian journalists reporting from abroad.

The departure of Farcis “highlights the increasing challenges faced by foreign journalists in India,” said Kunal Majumdar, Indian representative to the CPJ. He underlined that, “the arbitrary refusal to renew his journalism permit, without explanation, undermines press freedom and disrupts journalists lives.” He stated that the Indian government must ensure that “all journalists can work without fear of unjust reprisal, upholding India’s democratic values.”

Out of 180 countries, India stands at 159 in the World Press Freedom Index released by Reports without Borders (RSF) earlier this year.