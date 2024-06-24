Human rights defenders demand shut down of detention center in the UK

The Derwentside Immigration Removal Centre since its opening in December 2021 has been a site of regular protests demanding its shut down.

June 24, 2024 by Peoples Dispatch

Dozens of human rights activists took part in a monthly demonstration outside the Derwentside Immigration Removal Centre demanding it to be shut down. The Derwentside Immigration Removal Centre, earlier known as Hassockfield, located in north east England is an only women detention center and was opened in December 2021 by former Home Secretary Priti Patel.


