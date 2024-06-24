The Derwentside Immigration Removal Centre since its opening in December 2021 has been a site of regular protests demanding its shut down.

Dozens of human rights activists took part in a monthly demonstration outside the Derwentside Immigration Removal Centre demanding it to be shut down. The Derwentside Immigration Removal Centre, earlier known as Hassockfield, located in north east England is an only women detention center and was opened in December 2021 by former Home Secretary Priti Patel.