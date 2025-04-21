Protests in over 80 cities united various sectors protesting a wide array of Trump administration policies—from mass deportations, federal government slashing, to genocide in Gaza

April 19 marked a national day of action called in opposition to a wide variety of Trump administration policies. Over 80 protests took place in various cities across the US in actions called by newly-formed group “50501”, which is meant to represent “50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement.” The organization was formed online from a forum on the website Reddit and quickly grew into a network of grassroots supporters, building on the momentum and popular opposition to the controversial policies of the Trump administration.

Attendees at protests across the country expressed the diversity of the movement against Trump policies, which has united immigrant communities, organized labor, the movement in solidarity with Palestine, and many others. Demonstrators gathered in front of the White House, many carrying Palestinian flags, with signs reading “due process” and “stop arming Israel.”

NOW: As part of a national day of action, a massive crowd surrounds the White House to demand an end to war that the Trump administration is waging on the working class and an end to the billionaire coup. pic.twitter.com/1iZpGAW8rO — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) April 19, 2025

In Chicago, over 1,000 people marched against Trump’s policies, promoting a wide variety of demands including for an arms embargo against Israel. In Denver, Colorado, thousands also marched, holding signs with a diverse array of slogans including “trans rights are human rights” protesting Trump’s attacks against transgender people and “corruption is the real invasion,” in reference to the Trump administration labeling immigration to the US as an “invasion”.

Over a thousand marching in Chicago demanding an end to the genocidal war on Gaza, and an end to Trump’s attacks on public services, students, and immigrants. pic.twitter.com/QXL42vtvLp — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) April 19, 2025

Demonstrators in New Jersey called on the Trump administration to bring home Kilmar Abrego Garcia—a Maryland worker who the Trump administration refuses to bring back to the US from El Salvador where he is being held in prison, despite admitting that his deportation stemmed from an “administrative error.”

🗣️BRING KILMAR HOME NOW! At the Hands Off day of action in New Jersey, protestors demand the Trump administration take action to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia — a Maryland father and union apprentice wrongfully deported — home immediately. pic.twitter.com/hdkTKD0RDl — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) April 19, 2025

Hundreds in St. Louis take the streets in the rain to protest the Trump administration’s assault on free speech and say Free Mahmoud Khalil! pic.twitter.com/ebrbq0DVZB — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) April 19, 2025

Organizers estimate that 50,000 people were in attendance at a demonstration in New York City at a demonstration that focused on immigrant rights and Earth Day, under the slogan “Protect migrants, protect the planet.”

These latest actions follow the protests that occurred across the country on April 5 under the slogan of “Hands Off”, a broad slogan denouncing Trump’s policies including his mass deportation operation, violations of the free speech rights of students, attacks on the labor rights of federal workers, and planned cuts to social and government programs.