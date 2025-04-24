“Freedom Day” is a public holiday celebrated on 27 April in South Africa. It commemorates the first post-apartheid elections held on this day in 1994. Abahlali baseMjondolo (the ‘shack dwellers movement’) organize an annual event they call “Unfreedom Day” to highlight the continued repression and inequality faced by the majority of people living in South Africa today. AbM have also said “We are not free until the people of Palestine and Congo are free.”Thousands of AbM members and supporters are expected to take to the streets of Durban, South Africa tomorrow 25 April.