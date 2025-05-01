Dozens have been killed in the last couple of days after the trio escalated their fierce campaign against the Arab country.

The last few days saw a more drastic escalation of assaults launched by Israel, the US, and the UK on Yemen. A series of deadly airstrikes targeted multiple sites in different areas across the Arab country, killing dozens, and wounding scores of others.

Israel strikes power plant and fuel storage

On Saturday, April 26, Israeli warplanes struck a power plant and fuel storage facilities in Hodeidah Port, in western Yemen. At least six people were killed in the assault, all of them port employees of the Yemen Petroleum Company.

The attack reportedly destroyed most of the port’s fuel storage capacity estimated at 150,000 tons, leaving Hodeidah governorate with an overall capacity of 50,000 tons.

Meanwhile, the World Food Program (WFP) told AFP that a crane on one of its aid ships in the port was partially damaged in the assault, and that its fuel storage facility was impacted.

US strikes migrant shelter

One Sunday, April 27, at least 68 African migrants were killed, as a US airstrike targeted a facility sheltering migrants in Yemen’s northwestern governorate of Saada.

The emergency teams of Yemen’s Mine Action Center said on Tuesday, April 29 that they participated in recovering the bodies of the facility victims, and that they discovered remnants of the banned US-manufactured GBU-39 JDAM bunker-buster bomb at the site of the aerial raid.

The center denounced the use of such highly explosive weapons against civilian infrastructure, which “constitutes a grave violation of international law under Article 8 of the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols.”

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said on Wednesday, April 30, that he was “deeply alarmed” by the attack on the migrants’ facility. Grundberg urged all parties “to take the necessary measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and ensure accountability for every loss of civilian life.”

The UN official called on all actors “to prioritize de-escalation, exercise restraint, and focus on efforts toward a negotiated, peaceful future for Yemen.”

US and UK strike buildings in Yemen

On Tuesday, the UK joined the US in carrying out a new wave of airstrikes, which targeted a cluster of buildings located 24 kilometers away from Yemen’s capital Sanaa. The coalition claimed that the targeted buildings were used by Yemen’s Ansar Allah to manufacture a type of drones used to attack ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. No casualties were reported from the attack so far.

On the same day, the US also launched a series of separate airstrikes in different districts in Sanaa including Bani Hushaysh, Al-Husn, Hamdan, and Bani Matar. In addition, six US airstrikes targeted Bart al-Anan district in the northeastern governorate of Al-Jawf, and four airstrikes targeted Sahar district in Saadah.

US has struck over 1000 targets across Yemen since mid-March

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday, that US fighter jets have struck more than 1000 targets across Yemen, since US president Donald Trump ordered a large-scale aerial campaign to be launched against the Arab country in mid-March, 2025.

Trump claimed that the campaign aimed to protect US shipping, air, and naval assets and to restore navigation freedom” from Ansar Allah’s attacks, after they resumed a ban on Israeli ships due to Israel’s continuous blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Prepare for the consequences of your aggression: Ansar Allah warns UK

The Ansar Allah-led Yemeni government issued a statement on Wednesday, April 30, warning the UK of severe consequences after its aggression on Yemen.

“In a display of typical British arrogance, the UK Ministry of Defense announced its participation in a joint military attack with the American enemy on our country, south of Sanaa. In response, the Government affirms that the British enemy must consider the consequences of its entanglement and anticipate the outcomes of its aggression against Yemen,” the statement reads.

“While we pledge to respond to this unlawful and unjustified aggression, we emphasize that this attack falls within the ongoing Anglo-American efforts to support the Israeli enemy by attempting to halt Yemen’s assistance to Palestine, so that the Israeli enemy can continue its genocide in Gaza.” The statement continues, indicating that “the joint aggression is yet another confirmation that the US and the UK are partners in the same war, against both Yemen and Palestine.”

The Yemeni government further reaffirmed that “Yemen’s position remains firm in supporting the Palestinian people in the battle of promised liberation and sacred resistance.”