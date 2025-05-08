Vijay Prashad on the escalation of tensions in South Asia

Vijay Prashad, Indian historian and director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research speaks about the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan and the need for de-escalation and peace.

May 08, 2025 by Peoples Dispatch

“Both the elites in India and Pakistan use this kind of dispute to shore up their own shallow legitimacy. They would rather the poor go to die, then solve their own country’s problems.” Vijay Prashad, Indian historian and director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research speaks about the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan and the need for de-escalation and peace.


