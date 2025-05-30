The mobilizations that took place all over the country denounced the reduction of the budget for scientific research, which resulted in the loss of jobs and the penalization of projects.

On May 28, thousands of scientists, academics, and students protested in Argentina against the critical situation facing the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET). The protests followed the announcement by the neoliberal government of Javier Milei to cut the state budget for scientific research (from 0.3% of GDP to 0.15%). The mobilizations took place in several cities across the South American country.

The demonstrations were called by the Association of State Workers (ATE) of CONICET under the slogan “No one saves themselves alone. Without workers there is no science, without science there is no future.” The ATE denounced the precarity of the science sector in Argentina due to the lack of funding. They argue that low salaries, lack of supplies, and the halting of projects forces talented researchers to migrate out of the country or seek employment with private companies.

According to Telesur, “11% of Conicet’s administrative staff was reportedly laid off, along with a reduction of 1,291 workers, including 46% of doctoral and postdoctoral fellows. In addition, there was a 24% increase in resignations among members of the Scientific and Technological Researcher Career (CIC) and a 46% increase in administrative staff resignations.”

In addition, the purchasing power of scientists dependent on CONICET has reportedly been reduced by 35% since December 2023.

“No one saves themselves alone”

The huge success in Argentina and Latin America of the Netflix series called “El Eternauta” (based on the comic by Héctor Oesterheld, an Argentine screenwriter who was disappeared along with his family during the last military dictatorship) has inspired thousands of Argentines to recover one of the famous phrases of the series. Scientists of CONICET called for mobilizations, remembering Oesterheld: “The murder of science advances. So does the resistance. No one saves themselves alone.” Dozens of scientists who marched through the streets wore masks, costumes, and other props related to the series, “El Eternauta”.

The reference is no accident. The series talks about the collective struggle in the face of a sort of winter apocalypse, something that the Argentine opposition has compared to Milei’s neoliberal and libertarian project, which seeks to destroy any hint of collective struggle in a society historically defined by collective struggles, including the struggles that made CONICET, one of the most important scientific institutions in Latin America today.

About the mobilization of May 28, Sol Martínez Allende, General Secretary of ATE CONICET told Barricada TV: “It was a great day of struggle. There were marches in different parts of the country. Conicet workers mobilized en masse. In the face of the bleak panorama today gives us a great boost… [Milei’s Government] is a government that came to do this: to destroy the State. It is a government that does not believe in national sovereignty and has very close contacts with the United States and Israel. It is servile to those interests.”

Gonzalo Sanz, Deputy Secretary of ATE CONICET said: “We convened with the slogan ‘no one saves themselves alone’. The slogan became reality, and this was reflected in great collective work. This has been seen since previous days with a lot of support from society. We not only have to mobilize because it is the tool we know. The response is political. There is an agreement of many political forces that support the adjustment.”